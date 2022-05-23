(KMAland) -- Members of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association are eager for the future of access to biofuels following the passing of new legislation.
Early last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 2128 into law. The bill makes higher biofuel blends such as E15 and B20 more accessible to consumers, while also assisting fuel retailers in upgrading their infrastructure. The move is being hailed by many as a major step in the right direction to both ease the burden of filling up, and push Iowa to the forefront of biofuels production and policy. On the KMA "Morning Show," Shenandoah native and IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw says he's glad to see the proposal cross the finish line.
"We've been working on this bill for over two years, we're just very glad to get it done," said Shaw. "It's exciting. What we're going to have here, the premise is that every Iowan deserves the chance to go to a station and choose E15 if they want to. So we're very excited to have that done, and the Governor's leadership on that was key."
Also known as the Iowa Biofuels Access bill, House File 2128 passed the Iowa Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan backing. The bill makes higher biofuel blends such as E15 -- fuel with 15 percent ethanol blend -- and B20 -- fuel with 20 percent bio-diesel and 80 percent conventional diesel -- more accessible to consumers, while assisting fuel retailers in upgrading their infrastructure. Farmers will also find some needed relief from volatile markets with the bill, as they'll now be able to lean further into the biofuels industry. Shaw says that while the bill has undergone various amendments through the last two years, the goal of the final draft is to offer a choice for all Iowans.
"The bill that was passed this year is different, but we think it was a good place to land," said Shaw. "The original bill that the Governor rolled out was a little stricter, and there was a lot of resistance to that. So we came back to the Governor and said 'let's not go down that road, let's go down a road where we call it an access standard'. You can still buy E10, but you're going to have the chance to buy E15. So it's really about adding choices for consumers, not taking choices away."
While widespread, year-round E15 availability seems foreign now, Shaw says they're hopeful it will catch on quickly to become the "new normal."
"Given its price benefits, given its performance benefits, and benefits to the state we think over the next 3-5 years you're going to see E15 become the new normal," said Shaw. "That's about 60 million gallons of additional demand. That doesn't sound like a lot and that's not huge, but that's like having a Green Plains plant pop up somewhere. So, it is big."
As Iowa puts the new bill into action, Shaw says it provides an opportunity to lead by example for other states that want to enact similar policies -- which will end up benefiting both Iowans and other Americans.
"Right now we export a lot of corn, we export a lot of ethanol, bio-diesel, soybeans and all that," said Shaw. "We want to export this policy to other states because then you're going to see a much bigger demand impact. We kind of view Iowa as the tip of the spear, but we're not the world's largest gasoline market. But we can show that it works here, we can get it done here, and then we can export these ideas to other states and help drive demand."
Shaw mentions that making this a reality will take time, but he's optimistic about the outcome.
The Iowa Biofuels Access Bill sets the timeframe for existing retailers with appropriate infrastructure to offer E15 by January of 2026. Newly opened fuel stations and those with recently installed tanks and distribution systems will need to offer E15 from at least half of them beginning after January of 2023. More information on the bill can be found at iowarfa.org. You can hear more from IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw below.