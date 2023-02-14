(Johnston) -- Curtailing carbon sequestration projects would have a catastrophic impact on Iowa ethanol producers, and the state's farmers and economy.
That's the conclusion of a study commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association based on a scenario where the state's ethanol plants are precluded from using carbon capture sequestration or CCS technology via pipelines. IRFA officials announced the survey's results in a press conference Tuesday morning. David Miller is chief economist for Decision Innovation Solutions, the company conducting the study. Among its findings, Miller says the study determined that 75% of the state's ethanol production would contract or migrate out of the state, leading many plants to shut down.
"Iowa produced 4.5 billion of ethanol in 2022," said Miller. "We think about 3.3 billion, 3.4 billion of that would probably move, and that is something over a billion bushels of corn. It ends up being about 40% of the corn crop would end up getting a new home, is what it amounts to."
The company's study also claims that Iowa farmers would lose local markets for more than a million bushels of corn annually, depressing local corn prices, and that the state would realize an eventual decline in revenues from ethanol plants of more than $10 billion per year. The study also touts the availability of 45Z tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act--a production tax credit available to producers of clean fields based on carbon scores. Miller calls the 45Z credits "a game changer."
"We built the industry on operating margins in the 20-to-30 cents a gallon range on gross operating margins," said Miller. "Our estimate is with the 45Z tax credit, that gross operating margin basically doubles. It would be an incentive for existing plants that have signed up for being on pipelines for expanding capacity, which would have a one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half year payback."
Miller also says transporting carbon via pipelines is cheaper that alternative forms of transportation.
"Pipelines have a much lower cost to move carbon dioxide than do either rail or trucks," said Miller. "To move all of the carbon from Iowa's ethanol plants by truck, you're probably adding 61,000 trucks per day to the system--and that's assuming that trucks could all make basically a round trip per day."
IRFA officials commissioned the study as debate rages on across the state regarding CO2 pipelines, including Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express project, which would span over 700 miles across the western portion of Iowa. Green Plains' Shenandoah plant is one of 21 in Iowa and 31 system-wide that would be hooked to the pipeline, which would also cover parts of Nebraska, Minnesota, and North and South Dakota. IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw says he realizes the pipeline issue, and concerns over the use eminent domain to secure land for such projects, is emotional.
"There have been calls from the left and the right to ban these projects," said Shaw. "There have been other calls to set up hurdles so high that I would call them a defacto ban. So, we felt it was important to have an informed discussion, and that people can make an informed decision."
Phase two of the study, scheduled for release later this month, will examine the negative impact on local corn prices from the projected reduction in the Iowa corn grid. A copy of phase one of the study is available here: