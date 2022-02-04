(Underwood) — The Underwood Community School District has selected a familiar face to southwest Iowa to be its next superintendent.
In a press release Friday, district officials announced current Harris-Lake Park Superintendent Andy Irwin as the next superintendent. Prior to H-LP, Irwin served as assistant principal, activities director and assistant football coach in Shenandoah. He also served as a principal and activities director in East Mills.
Irwin holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and a bachelor’s degree in history from Buena Vista University. In an introductory video, Irwin said he was excited to get to work in Underwood.
"As I transition, my main goals are to listen and learn, build relationships with the board, community, students and staff, and use my skills and experiences to help continue the success of the Underwood Schools," said Irwin.
Irwin was selected over two other announced finalists for the position. He takes over for Ed Hawks, who is retiring from the district. Grundmeyer Leader Services assisted the board in the search. Irwin’s tenure begins July 1st.