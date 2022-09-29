(Des Moines) -- Officials with the Iowa State Association of Counties are pursuing a study to discover the possible land impacts of proposed carbon pipelines.
That's according to Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch, who also serves as the ISAC Board of Directors President. Crouch tells KMA News the board was approached to look into a ground impact or compaction study of areas potentially impacted by proposed carbon pipelines through Iowa State University. Currently, three carbon pipelines have been proposed throughout Iowa, affecting nearly 70 counties, including Summit Carbon Solutions, whose project would cut through Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont Counties in KMAland. Crouch says the hope would be to present the study's results to the Iowa Utilities Board -- the governing body in the state for hazardous liquid pipelines.
"Where it goes through property, the types of soil, you know not every county has the same type of soil, the rainfall and that stuff -- you know how soon could you work after a rainfall," said Crouch. "There's several things that they're looking at and we just thought it would help out in giving it to the Utilities Board and saying, 'hey, this is a problem that the farmers will have."
Crouch adds the study could include the impact on the county itself, land value, and crop loss.
However, he says the study could encompass more than just the three proposed carbon pipelines.
"There could be other pipelines coming through, we don't know, or maybe the compaction can deal with putting a new transmission line across the country," said Crouch. "There's more than just the pipeline that this study would cover or what we could use it for."
Crouch feels the study is vital to provide the possible impacts in writing, which he adds is typically stronger protection for landowners. He says the hope is to begin the study as soon as possible, and if plans formulate quick enough, by even next month.
Additionally, Crouch gave a brief presentation to the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday regarding a pipeline ordinance. Crouch says they are looking at working off of an ordinance that has been proposed in Shelby County, which he feels would give the county and its residents a "seat at the table."
"I just feel it's something we should have," said Crouch. "Yes, we may not have a pipeline going through Mills County right now, but if and when we do, why should we have to wait and then scurry and say 'what about an ordinance or what do we have for this.' Why can't we set it in place now?"
However, Crouch emphasized that changes can and will likely be made to any proposed or approved ordinance. He says the hope is to have a draft pipeline ordinance specific for Mills County formulated within the next 60 days.