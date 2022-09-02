(Des Moines) -- Multiple KMAland officials are among the first "Certified Iowa County Supervisor" class.
In a press release last week, the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors announced its first graduates for a new program designed to provide continued education opportunities for leaders on the county level. Rachel Bennett is the member relations manager with Iowa State Association of Counties. Bennett says the two-year program was started after a group of supervisors inquired about the possibility of further education opportunities, similar to programs offered for other county positions.
"I think they really were looking to better county government through education based on need for knowledge through the supervisors," Bennett explained. "Supervisors really have a wide range of knowledge areas that they need to be educated in. They also, I think, are looking to create a culture of leadership developments within the supervisors' program."
In total, Bennett says 70 supervisors completed the two-year process and received their certifications at a ceremony last month. To obtain the free certificate, Bennett explained the supervisors needed to complete 30 credit hours through multiple routes, including ISAC or ISACS events. She says there were four main focus areas.
"The first area is public administration, and these are sort of the legal requirements that it takes when being a supervisor -- some of those include open meetings, ethics, HR, and some budgeting requirements," said Bennett. "The second core area is leadership, and this involves some overall personal development training."
Additionally, elective topics included local issues and community development and outreach. Supervisors could also apply for credits from outside groups such as the National Association of Counties.
With this being the first class, Bennett says interest in the program was strong.
"We really like seeing that many supervisors make that commitment to the program, and then really continuing this culture," said Bennett. "After the ceremony we heard from a number of supervisors who are looking to re-certify, which will again be a two year process, and to also grab some new ones who look to be certified."
She adds that ISAC hopes to add a mentorship focus to the program in the future to assist in furthering education opportunities and enhancing the networking ability of county supervisors.
Some of the supervisors from KMAland included in the class include Chuck Morris and Alan Armstrong from Page County, Charla Schmid and Donna Robinson from Montgomery County, Scott Belt from Pottawattamie County, Lonnie Mayberry, Carol Vinton, and Richard Crouch from Mills County. A complete list of the latest certified supervisors class is available on the Iowa State Association of Counties website.