(Shenandoah) -- Proposed measures in the Iowa Legislature this session are running afoul with the president of the state's teacher's union.
Action is still pending at the Statehouse on Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal providing scholarships for about 10,000 Iowa children to attend private schools. Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, aired his objections to the bill in a recent interview with KMA News. Beranek says the bill is an affront to public education and taxpayers.
"All children that live in the state of Iowa have the right to attend public school for free," said Beranek. "We, as taxpayers, need to remember what an educational system means to our state. So, vouchers are truly detrimental to that entire system as it current stands."
While saying he has no qualms with parents wanting their children to attend private education, Beranek believes the state's wealthier residents will take advantage of a scholarship program. Under the proposed legislation, Beranek says anyone at a poverty level above 400% can apply for a voucher.
"That means if you're earning $106,000," he said, "you can apply for this money to send your child to a private school. So, don't be fooled--this money is not going to be used by low economic families. It is something that can be utilized, if put in place, by people who can afford to send their children to private school."
At last report, the bill was stalled in the legislature. No debate occurred on the measure last week.