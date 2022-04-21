(Shenandoah) -- Iowans are urged to support the state's educators during a very difficult time in the profession.
That message is from Mike Beranek, the president of the Iowa State Education Association, who stopped in Shenandoah Wednesday as part of a swing through southwest Iowa schools. Beranek is on sabbatical in the West Des Moines School District, where he taught 3rd grade for 32 years. Beranek tells KMA News the purpose of his trip is to educate leaders and communities on the importance of the state's public schools, and to recognize Iowa's history of offering high quality education.
"When I visit schools, I observe what's happening in the classrooms, the culture of the buildings, the support of the communities," said Beranek, "and I use that when I talk with our elected officials, or other media outlets, to help everyone understand that we need to lift up and support Iowa's public schools, because they truly are the cornerstones of many communities in our state."
Beranek calls on Iowans to voice their support for the state's educators.
"Iowa has long used our educational system as a recruiting tool for new businesses and population growth," he said. "We need to make sure that we support one of the major economic engines in this state--not only financially, but also support them with a sincere thanks and gratitude for the quality of work that they do."
Beranek attributes Iowa's current teacher shortage crisis to low starting salaries--prompting many potential teachers to seek higher pay in other professions--and to what he calls the attacks on the state's public schools "from a minority of people" that are discouraging younger people from entering education, and driving many longtime instructors out.
"When an educator gets up, and watches on TV or reads in the paper an elected official calling us sinister," said Beranek, "or being questioned about materials used in the classroom, and being told that they are teaching children inappropriate content that THEY believe shouldn't be taught in school, that has a toll on people in the field. And, they are strongly considering leaving the profession--which will not prove well for the state of Iowa."
He also expresses concerns about a proposal creating state scholarships to cover private school expenses for up to 10,000 students. That bill is currently stalled in the Iowa Legislature. Beranek's southwest Iowa trek also included stops in Treynor, Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley.