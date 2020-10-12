(KMAland) -- October is Pork Month, otherwise known as “Porktober” and Iowa State Extension and Outreach helps everyone know why pork is such a valuable food item.
There are many benefits to eating pork rather than just for the flavor. Nutrition and Wellness Program Specialist Barbara Fuller discussed with KMA the reason for why pork has become a healthy choice.
“Some people may think pork is too fatty or you shouldn’t eat it because it raises your cholesterol. The feeding and breeding techniques have changed a lot even in the last 10 to 20 years the pork producers have responded to the demand for leaner pork,” Fuller said.
There is data showing that since 1991 pork is now 16% less fat and 27% less saturated fat. There are also healthy ways to cook pork such as on a grill, broiling, or a stir fry. Fuller shared some cooking tips.
“Pork is safely cooked at 145 degrees with a thermometer. The color may still be pink in the middle; it doesn’t have to be cooked all the way through or really dried out and ground pork like sausage should be cooked a little higher at 160 degrees,” Fuller said.
Those numbers have again changed from the past to a lower number which leads to a juicier more flavorful end product. Fuller also discussed the portion control aspects of pork.
“Most adults need five to seven ounces of protein foods a day. Pork fits into that and so a three ounce portion is about the size of a deck of cards and that could be at one meal,” Fuller said.
To find out more information about Porktober and nutrition help you can contact Barbara Fuller at 712-789-2449 and to hear the full interview click below.