(KMAland) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is holding several annual meetings throughout KMAland early this month regarding farmland leases.
The annual meetings focus on various methods to determine a fair 2024 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Tim Christensen is a Farm and Ag Business Management Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach and will facilitate several meetings throughout southwest Iowa. Christensen says there are several factors that landowners and tenants should consider heading into 2024.
"There's just a lot of things changing with cost of production, land values are going up, fuel prices are going up, interest rates are going up--I just encourage people that if they have questions to come out to this workshop and better educate yourself," said Christensen. "I always like to say that as landowners you have a lot of money invested and educating yourself and maximizing that investment is great. I really encourage tenants to come as well as the information we give is not biased either way."
ISU Extension and Outreach has held meetings in late July and early August for several years. Christensen says Iowa law requires leases for a farm tenancy automatically renew for another year under the same terms and conditions as the original lease unless either party provides written termination notice by September 1.
He adds that they will also talk extensively about the 2023 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey conducted by ISU Extension and Outreach.
"So we go over the results of that survey and talk about what it means and I just hope people walk away with some tools on how to figure out what a fair cash rent should be," he said. "Probably the most important thing in these meetings that I feel like people take away is ideas on better ways to communicate between the landlord and the tenant."
Pre-registration is requested, and there is a $20 registration fee. However, Christensen feels the fee is well worth the education landowners and tenants will receive, and they will also be given information upon registering.
"We ask that you try to give us a heads up that you're coming for no other reason than to make sure we have enough supplies and stuff for everybody that's there," Christensen explained. "You do go home with a 100-page book that's got some sample leases in it and lots of good information that's part of the registration."
Farmland leasing workshops will be held in Mount Ayr and Corning on Wednesday, Oakland and Council Bluffs on Thursday, and Villisca and Malvern next Tuesday. For a complete list of upcoming meetings, visit the ISU Extension and Outreach website. Christensen made his comments on a recent edition of the KMA "Morning Show." You can hear the full interview below: