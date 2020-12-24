(KMAland) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach gives an update on what a new pandemic relief package will look like for renters and homeowners.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on the United States is working on a new pandemic relief package and ISU Extension and Outreach is providing some tips for homeowners and renters.
“In this new round of pandemic relief that is coming there is going to be a chunk to assist renters and homeowners who were behind on their payments due to pandemic job losses that they may have suffered,” Community Development Field Specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Community Economic Development Abbie Gaffey said. “People are now able to receive payments both for their rent or their mortgage as well as any past due utility payments. The state would really prefer to have those payments made directly to the landlord or your bank or utility company, but you have to file for this and then they will pay your landlord on your behalf.”
Gaffey also spoke on a big tip for homeowners or landlords. In the last round of assistance, some Iowa landlords who own multiple rental properties did not apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) thinking they would be reimbursed for back rent when their tenant received assistance. Some didn’t want to take the time to do the paperwork and at that time not as many people were as behind in their rent or mortgages as they are now. Additionally, people in need of these funds are also worse off now in many other ways and may not have retained phone or internet service needed to apply for assistance.
“What we want people to know now is if they own property between now and the end of the year make contact with their tenant to make sure that that individual is applying for assistance. Otherwise they may not be reimbursed at all for this,” Gaffey said.
Iowa is expected to receive $200 million in assistance. This is enough to help 91,000 people. The last round of assistance helped 13,610 renters with an average payment of $2,195 per person. 756 homeowners were assisted with average payments of $2,434.
To hear the full interview with Gaffey click below.