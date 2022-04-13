(KMAland) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offices in the area are in for a busy week ahead.
That’s because they’ll be celebrating ISU Extension and Outreach from April 18 through April 23. During the week’s various activities, participants will get a better understanding of what each office provides. Joining the Tuesday segment of the KMA “Morning Show,” Page County Extension Director Dee Dino says the week will bring attention to the goals of ISU Extension and Outreach.
“ISU Extension and Outreach does have four main areas of outreach and education that we do,” said Dino. “That’s Ag and Natural Resources, Human Sciences, Community and Economic Development, and 4-H and Youth Programming. So we decided it would be fun to highlight an area per day.”
In addition to the four main areas, Dino says that she hopes the week will educate people on how the offices serve the local community.
“We also have information on healthy eating, healthy living, we do SNAP Ed programming, we do all kinds of things,” said Dino. “Really there’s something for everybody in the family that Extension can help with, so we want to be a resource and we want folks to call in.”
Some of the topics covered in the week include Ag and Natural Resources Day, recognizing the importance of volunteers, Human Sciences Day, and 4-H and Youth Programming. There will also be coffee open houses at both the Clarinda and Shenandoah chambers. Dino mentions that community members can fill out a survey to help direct the office as to what programs are most beneficial as well as win prizes.
“We’re trying to get information about what Page County programming would look like based on what the community wants,” said Dino. “There’s a Survey Monkey link and we would like folks to go take that survey. If you take that survey this week, you’ll be entered into a drawing and we really want to get feedback from the community on what it is you’d like to see out of Page County Extension.”
More information about the survey, week’s schedule, and events can be found on the ISU Page County Facebook page, or on their website at extension.iastate.edu/page. Don’t forget to also tune in next week to KMA Radio for updates and more chances to win some trivia giveaways. You can hear the full interview with Page County Extension and Outreach Director Dee Dino here: