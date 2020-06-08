(KMAland) -- Iowa State University Extension & Outreach is doing their part to try to help small businesses during the uncertain times brought about by COVID-19.
Abbie Gaffey, Community Development Program for ISU Extension, spoke to KMA recently about some of the ways her office is assisting.
"We have educational resources that are available for businesses and communities that are trying to open back up after the COVID-19 pandemic," Gaffey said.
Gaffey says they are also offering a podcast, titled "Back to Business", which focuses on some problems businesses may run into after re-opening their doors.
"They have topics like how to adjust your business's cash flow analysis as we've gone through this pandemic," Gaffey said. "How to use social media more effectively and how to deal with the new human resources that have come about."
Anyone interested in the resources provided by the extension can view their website at extension.iastate.edu/communities.