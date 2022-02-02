(Lyman) -- Iowa State University Extension & Outreach will host Planter University Classes around the state of Iowa.
Planter University is a brand-neutral learning opportunity to better understand and optimize planting setups with a focus on evaluating and identifying the right setting for your seed, your field, and your equipment.
Extension Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling joined the KMA Morning Show recently. Saeugling says this gives producers a nice learning opportunity.
“This was an opportunity that we've seen as we talk with growers,” Saeugling said. "Planners today are becoming more and more complicated with technology. And so we've had a lot of questions from producers about downforce, row clutches, closing units, getting all the electronics in sync, if you will, as well as speed.
"There's a lot of technology that allows us to plant a lot faster than we have in the past. We're getting lots of questions from growers. They want the ability to kind of visit with some engineers from Iowa State, and so that's actually what we're going to be doing.”
The class Saeugling leads is in Lyman on February 10th. He says don't hesitate to sign-up.
“What farmers can expect, this is kind of a small group or seed suppliers. We're going to limit the class because we're going to have hands-on on the 10th of February, and so it's kind of not all of the day. We'll start in the mid-morning, and we'll break into two groups,” Saeugling added. “And so there'll be no more than maybe 15 to 20 farmers in each group, and you'll get your hands dirty.
"We will have life-size equipment there to work on, and the engineers will go through all the engineering features of the component. People can ask all the questions that they have about whatever color tractor or planter that they have, and getting them to talk to one another.”
The program will run from 9:30 am - 2:30 pm, and the registration cost is $75.
You can pre-register or find the class that's closest to your location by going to aep.iastate.edu/planter or by calling Aaron Saeugling at 641-344-5704.
You can hear the full interview below.