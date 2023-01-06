(Clarinda) -- The Iowa State Extension and Outreach is hosting a Soil Fertility & Finance workshop for area farmers in Clarinda Jan. 11.
The workshop aims to educate farmers on certain areas where they could improve the soil fertility of their farm ground and the financial components that go along with that, according to event director and agronomy specialist Aaron Sauegling.
“This is gonna be an active workshop,” Sauegling said. “The intention is that producers and landlords should have a pretty good comfort level when they leave that day of understanding really what a soil test tells them and should be able to make their own soil test recommendations and work with their supplier.”
Soil quality in Iowa farms remains paramount to the success of farmers in the region and the yields that they produce.
“In a lot of fields that I see in Southwest Iowa, it’s probably in the top three to four [most important] for producers,” Sauegling said. “Even producers that think that they’ve capped out, maybe there’s an opportunity there where we’re really not addressing a soil fertility need that we have.”
Soil fertility, lime and micro-nutrients are among the topics Saeugling will be covering in the workshop, while farm management specialist Tim Christensen plans to tackle the monetary facets, including marketing strategies and cost of production.
With this workshop, the ISU Extension hopes that farmers will walk away with information and resources on how to treat soil to maximize yields and, in doing so, keep more of their profits with a keen eye on the commodities market.
“[If you attend], you’re gonna take a lot of information home,” Sauegling said. “There’s gonna be a lot of handouts that we’ve got so you can digest this and then have the ability to ask questions after you attend the workshop. Bring a pen and a calculator because we’re gonna dig right in, take some numbers and give them some real world situations. Anyone can attend. Landlords, tennants, as well as those in ag business.”
The Iowa State Extension and Outreach’s Soil Fertility & Finance workshop will be held at the Ice House Restaurant in Clarinda from 12:30-3:00 P.M. Jan. 11. The event costs $10 to attend and lunch from the Ice House is included in the registration fee.
For more information or to register, call 712-542-5171.
Hear the full interview with Sauegling below.