(Ames) -- An Iowa State University research team is investigating a new field called agrivoltaics -- or the practice of farming on land where solar power is generated.
That comes after the announcement that Iowa State has won a four-year, $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to conduct the research on a Story County solar site through a partnership with Alliant Energy. Matt O'Neal is a plant pathology, entomology, and microbiology professor at Iowa State. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, O'Neal says they will be planting a variety of fruits and vegetables ranging from strawberries to broccoli and tomatoes in the shadow of the panels planned for the Story County site.
"That's a type of agriculture that at least in Iowa is typically done on a small footprint compared to say corn and soybeans, and the thought is that those crops can be grown profitability in a smaller area in a way that corn and soybeans can't," said O'Neal. "We're also acknowledging that it's going to be harder to farm under the panels both for the plants because of the reduction in sunlight but also the farmers who have to work around those panels."
Anne Kimber, director of the Electrical Power Research Center at Iowa State, says the vegetables and plant life will grow under different kinds of panels, including some at the "industry standard" height and some three feet higher. Additionally, some panels will have a fixed tilt, and others will perform single-axis tracking.
On top of looking for additional ways to enhance a growing form of renewable energy, O'Neal says agrivoltaics also holds some promise for getting beginner or new farmers into the industry due to the more affordable land.
"Beginning farmers or those who would like to get into this industry, might find the inconvenience of farming in and around solar panels worth their while because the land access would be easier than renting land currently," he said. "Farmland is very expensive in Iowa, but we anticipate the access to the solar farm is going to be a little bit cheaper than your 10 acres without the panels."
He adds the study could also identify ways for solar developers to incorporate forage and habitat for pollinators, particularly honey bees. O'Neal says the facility would also provide plenty of learning opportunities for farmers, beginning farmers, and students in multiple fields of study at Iowa State.
"We'll hire students to help with the research and I could imagine in the future -- if not a major maybe a minor in how we conduct management in and around solar farms," O'Neal emphasized. "Both from the engineering side but also from the ecological, management side."
Kimber adds the project is also an opportunity for electrical engineering students to learn more about the possibilities of solar. She adds a tremendous amount of collaboration between university groups and utility providers went into making the project possible.
"We also had really good industry partnerships with Alliant and the city of Ames," she said. "But not just that, there's a bunch of other utilities that were interested in this work and they were really helpful with input. We were talking to solar developers and what they thought about this, and we were talking to fruit and vegetable growers throughout the state -- we had a lot of support."
Plans call for the construction of the 10-acre, 1.35-megawatt solar farm to begin in April and planting to start in the spring of 2024. You can hear the full interview with O'Neal and Kimber below: