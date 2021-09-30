(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials joined KMA in marking the end of a legendary broadcasting career.
Longtime KMA announcer and air personality Don Hansen stepped down from the station Thursday after 50 years. To honor the occasion Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt issued a special proclamation.
"Whereas Don Hansen has served the citizens of Shenandoah, and the surrounding states for 50 years," said Hunt, "and, whereas, we will always remember Don's voice on KMA in Shenandoah, and whereas, Don has been a very faithful servant for Shenandoah and the surrounding states, therefore, be it resolved that I, Richard Hunt, the mayor of Shenandoah, hereby proclaim Thursday, September 30th, 2021 as Don Hansen Day in the city of Shenandoah, Iowa."
Hunt, who steps down after 16 years as mayor in late December, was asked whether he had any retirement tips for Don.
"I don't know what we're going to do Don," said Hunt. "At first, I thought maybe that I'd put into guest-hosting 'Jeopardy,' but you'd probably better at that than I would. So, I'm not sure what I'll be doing."
Gregg Connell is executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and a part owner with KMAland Broadcasting LLC, the local group that purchased the station from the May family in 2019. Connell praised Don for his years of service to the station, and the community.
"I think the tradition of KMA and KMAland has been, again, great people and great public servants," said Connell. "Don's voice is synonymous with so many things--'the Chuck and Don Show,' the storms during the summer, the school closings--it just goes on and on. It's always hard to lose that voice. It's just like losing a friend. But, Don't not going very far, and we'll still be able to see Don.
"Don's kind of one of those guys that like a lot of celebrities--and I'll call Don a celebrity, because that's what he is--they're shy, they're very bashful, but when they get in front of a microphone, they're a different person."
For one of the few times in his half-century of broadcasting, Don was overwhelmed.
"We're servants," said Hansen. "We're public servants. This business got started to be a community servant by the FCC to serve the people. So, I'm honored. Thank you very much for doing that."
We'll have more on Don Hansen's final day at KMA in a future news story.