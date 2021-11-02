(Shenandoah) -- He was the first to declare his candidacy for Shenandoah's mayor.
And, perhaps fittingly, Roger McQueen finished first from among seven candidates to become the city's next mayor in Tuesday's general elections. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show McQueen the victor with 489 votes. Current Shenandoah City Councilman Jon Eric Brantner finished second 289 votes, while former police chief, councilman and city administrator Jim Davey placed third with 243 votes. Retired police officer Mike Anderson was fourth with 108 votes, current Shenandoah School Board member and former mayor Jeff Hiser, fifth, with 27 votes, and retired businessman Ed Perkins, sixth with 31. Jennifer Elliot and Michael Lamp--who withdrew from the race last month--each received a single vote. McQueen tells KMA News his decision to run immediately after Dick Hunt declined reelection to a fifth term factored in his victory.
"I came out early," said McQueen. "I talked to Mayor Hunt, making sure he wasn't going to run again before I announced. I announced the day after that. I wanted to get a jump on that from the very beginning, and let people know I was seriously committed to being mayor. I wasn't going to wait until the summer to make my mind up."
McQueen also believes he educated himself about city operations during the campaign.
"I think the people appreciated the effort that I put in the last six months preparing for this job, whether I would have won or not," he said. "I did learn a lot, and I feel better about how things are run in the city, because I know how it is. I understand it now a lot better than I did a year ago."
One change McQueen hopes to instill as mayor is a change in the community's mindset.
"I heard a lot over the last six or seven months that Shenandoah's maybe more of a retirement community," said McQueen. "I don't think that. In my mind, it's not. I think there's a lot of things we can be doing to diminish that thought, and let people know that Shenandoah is full of younger people, and what we can do to get that out, so that people want to look for Shenandoah when they're looking for a place to move to that's got good schools, a great hospital, great parks and so forth."
The mayor-elect plans to talk to Hunt and other city department heads to prepare for the transition in the next several weeks. Joining McQueen are three incumbent council members unchallenged for reelection Tuesday: Councilwoman At-Large Toni Graham, Ward 1 Councilwoman Rita Gibson and Ward 3 Councilman Kim Swank. Brantner and Councilwoman-At-Large Cindy Arman comprise the remainder of the council beginning in early 2022. Also, two incumbent Shenandoah Park and Rec Board members--Shelly Anderson and Jeff Baker--were unopposed for reelection.