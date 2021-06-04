(Red Oak) -- After more than a year's delay, KMAland's newest outdoor recreation facility is now in operation.
Friday was opening day for Red Oak's new outdoor aquatic center. Construction of the $2.5 million facility was completed late last summer, but city officials were unable to open the pool due to some minor complications and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the word "excitement" doesn't adequately express his thoughts over the facility's opening.
"It was a big project for us," said Wright. "Between some challenges along the way--which a lot of projects have--and the COVID delay, it's high time to get it open."
Wright says the project entailed a massive overhaul of the original pool, complete with modern amenities.
"For the people that were familiar with the old pool," he said, "we basically tore out the north third of the pool. So, what was a three-foot depth area, we tore out, removed and replaced that with a zero-depth entry area. There's a couple of water features for little kids to run under--the mushrooms and stuff that pours water on your head. There's a couple of slides--a family slide, and a large slide for the bigger kids."
Though a new diving board and rock climbing wall were added to the pool's deep end, Wright says those amenities won't be open until Sunday at the earliest due to a staff shortage. Currently, the pool has 10 staff members. But, Wright says the facility could use at least five more lifeguards. He says the city is looking at ways to lure more potential lifeguards to the facility.
"I understand that Shen's been going through that," said Wright. "It sounds like communities all around are dealing with the same thing. Some pools are unable to open, others are open at a limited capacity. We continue to work on that, and try to find ways to encourage kids to come out, get certified and work for us."
Ricchio, Incorporated was the project's general contractor. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 1-to-7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-to-5 p.m. Daily admission is $5. Seasonal memberships are $150 for individuals and $175 for families.