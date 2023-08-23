(Fort Dodge) -- The Iowa Utilities Board's evidentiary hearing concerning a major carbon pipeline project entered its second day Wednesday.
Fort Dodge is the setting for the board's public hearing concerning Summit Carbon Solution's application for the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline that would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa--including portions of KMAland. Three landowners potentially impacted by the pipeline expressed concerns during opening testimony Tuesday afternoon. Five generations of Marcia Langner's family have farmed at a location near Ayrshire in northwest Iowa. Langner says she's concerned about the project's impact on future generations of farmers.
"My son and other young farmers already face many challenges in establishing profitable operations," said Langner. "Limiting their potential would be a travesty. Landowners today and in the future should be able to use their land to the best of their ability for what they choose to meet the needs of their country."
Langner also believes the pipeline's path would block any construction projects planned for her family's farm.
"As landowners, we have the right and ability to build above and below ground anywhere on our property," she said. "We should have the ability to construct wind or solar farms. The proposed pipeline would take away that right. The hazardous pipeline as proposed could limit future homes, livestock facilities, machine sheds or other building expansions, and limit the versatility of our farming and future farming operations."
She also stated objections to using eminent domain to acquire property for the project.
"Eminent domain is intended for government projects that are undeniably for the public good," said Langner. "Eminent domain practices should not apply to projects with the primary benefit being for private entities. Extensive time and money have already been spent to hold onto our property rights. If this use of eminent domain is allowed, how much more time and money must farmers annually allocate to combat future infringements on property rights."
Ten landowners were scheduled to testify Wednesday, with another 11 on the docket Thursday. The hearing is expected to last at least six weeks before the IUB makes a decision on Summit's application.