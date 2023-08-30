(Fort Dodge) -- Summit Carbon Solution's approach to securing easements for a major carbon pipeline project was scrutinized by a witness Wednesday morning.
Daniel Fehr was one of eight individuals testifying in the Iowa Utilities Board's continuing evidentiary hearing concerning Summit's application for a proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Fehr, who owns property in West Bend, presented a video produced by his grandson allaying concerns about the project's possible impact on his family farm and its employees. Fehr--who refused to sign an easement for the project--says Summit officials informed him of their plans in their first meeting two years ago. He says his response to the company remains the same as then: he's not interested.
"They are very arrogant people," said Fehr. "They come out and have surveyed--which we've been informed they have the right to do that. We've asked them to let us know when they're coming. They don't communicate. They don't let us know--they just come out and come onto our property."
Fehr also questioned how much land an easement would cover for the pipeline project.
"I think it's kind of open ended," he said. "They can expand the easement. I think in legal terminology, it's more or less. The more could be the whole piece of property, right? So, if two years from now, they decide to put another pipeline, and in four years from now, they decide to put two more pipelines, or electric (lines) or whatever, if they have an easement, they can do what they want to, right?"
Fehr, however, hesitated to offer an alternative route for the proposed pipeline, which would stretch around 700 miles through the western part of the state.
"They obviously, supposedly have about 75% of the landowners signed up," said Fehr. "I think if they used a better tactic, if they went to other landowners, they could probably find a route where people wanted to participate, rather than forcing it on somebody."
At least five more witnesses are expected to testify Thursday. Summit is expected to present its own witnesses in the hearing, which is expected to continue through the end of September.