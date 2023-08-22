(Fort Dodge) -- Preliminary matters dominated the first morning of the Iowa Utilities Board's hearing regarding a carbon pipeline project.
For the next several weeks, the IUB is expected to hear testimony in its evidentiary hearing concerning Summit Carbon Solution's application for its proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline project. Board members ruled on numerous legal maneuvers prior to Tuesday's first round of testimony, including rejecting the Sierra Club's motion to stay the proceedings. Sierra Club officials requested the stay in light of the North Dakota Public Service Commission's recent rejection of a similar project application.
"The board will deny Sierra Club's motion regarding North Dakota's ruling," said IUB Chair Erik Helland. "The board process is separate and distinct from North Dakota's process, and therefore operates independently."
Likewise, the board denied a similar stay motion from George Cummins on behalf of majority landowners. Cummins filed the motion August 14th while his petition of an immediate review of the board's order denying a motion to dismiss is pending in district court.
"The board stands behind its order denying the motion to dismiss," said Helland, "and therefore finds there is not a likelihood of success at the district court. While Mr. Cummins may have to pay attorney fees for having representation at the hearing, it should be noted he will also incur fees with litigation in district court. Also, the other parties have expended untold sums in anticipation of this hearing, as well as arranging their schedules to accommodate this hearing."
Helland also cited the IUB's expenses incurred with the hearing.
"Speaking for the board alone, over half a million dollars has been spent to date in anticipation of this hearing," he said. "Lastly, with regard to the public interest, the board has adjusted the hearing to better accommodate those persons impacted by Summit Carbon's proposed hazardous liquid pipeline by moving the hearing out of the prime harvest time, and a vast number of people who have planned their work and personal schedules in accordance with the hearing schedule. They would be adversely impacted should the hearing not proceed on the dates as planned."
In addition, Helland says the IUB also denied Summit's motion to require correction and refiling of noncompliant majority landowner testimony, and requesting an order addressing late-filed testimony. Landowners potentially impacted by the pipeline opened testimony Tuesday afternoon.