(Des Moines) -- State utilities officials are taking a second look at MidAmerican Energy's application for future wind and solar projects in Iowa.
Late last week, the Iowa Utilities Board set a procedural schedule and public hearing for October to reconsider MidAmerican's application for advanced ratemaking principals for its proposed Wind PRIME project. IUB Spokesman Don Tormey tells KMA News the company originally filed its application in January of last year.
"They did that on January 19th of 2022," said Tormey. "They are proposing to build up to 2,042 megawatts of wind generation, 50 megawatts of solar generation, and various technology studies relating to carbon capture energy storage, and modular nuclear reactor technologies."
The IUB originally approved MidAmerican's application in late April. Tormey, however, says the board opted to reconsider after a change in its makeup.
"We had two new board members come on May 1st," he said. "They wanted to review all the information that was filed in the docket. So, by granted a rehearing, the IUB will be able to thoroughly review and weigh the evidence at the hearing, and what's filed in the docket before coming to another decision."
Tormey says sites for the proposed wind and solar projects have not been set.
"They don't have locations designated yet," said Tormey, "because what they normally do is file these requests first, and then get an IUB decision on where they are going to locate these facilities."
Regardless of the board's ruling, Tormey says MidAmerican's customer service rates will not be impacted. The IUB's evidentiary hearing takes place October 10th at 9 a.m. at the board's hearing room at 1375 East Court Avenue in Des Moines.