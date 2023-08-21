(Fort Dodge) -- Plans for a major carbon sequestration project across the Midwest face another crossroads beginning this week.
Tuesday is the opening date of the Iowa Utilities Board's evidentiary hearing on Summit Carbon Solution's permit for its proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge. Summit seeks a permit to build a pipeline stretching more than 700 miles across a good portion of western Iowa--including counties in KMAland. IUB Spokesman Don Tormey says the hearing must be held before the board acts on the permit.
"The purpose of the hearing is to hear evidence in favor of or opposing the proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline," said Tormey. "Following the hearing, the IUB will consider all the information presented at the hearing--including comments and objections, and all the evidence filed in this particular docket before issuing a final decision and order in regard to a request for a permit."
Tormey says the IUB has primary jurisdiction over the routing and siting of liquid pipelines in Iowa.
"Liquefied carbon dioxide or carbon dioxide falls under that category," said Tormey. "Before a pipeline for the transportation of hazardous liquids can be built in Iowa, the company must obtain a permit from the IUB under Iowa Code Chapter 479-B, which applies to hazardous liquid pipelines and storage facilities."
Tormey says it's unknown when the board will make a decision on Summit's permit.
"The hearing will take several weeks, obviously, because of all the information in the docket," said Tormey. "So, there is not set deadline, but the board will do a thorough review of testimony and evidence presented at the hearing, and all the other evidence and testimony filed in the docket, and then apply Iowa law to that evidence, and ultimately make a decision."
Video coverage of the hearing is available via the IUB's livestream. In a related note, Summit officials announced Monday it's submitted a petition to reconsider to the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which recently rejected the company's pipeline permit application, Company officials say the petition addresses some of the commission's concerns, including rerouting around Bismark, and avoidance areas.