(Council Bluffs) -- Despite the continuing pandemic and low unemployment numbers, Iowa Western Community College's enrollment numbers remain strong.
That's according to Iowa Western President Doctor Daniel Kinney, who updated the school's fall semester enrollment picture on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. While saying Iowa Western's total enrollment was up less than 1%, Kinney says it's bucking the trend of enrollment declines among two-year and four-year institutions across the country.
"I know that at the national level," said Kinney, "most schools are seeing a 5-to-10% enrollment decrease. We saw a slight increase this year, so we're excited about that."
Kinney attributes the slight enrollment hike to a boost in dual credit enrollment among area high schools students. He says increasing enrollment in high school postsecondary credit courses has been a focus since he succeeded his father as the school's president at the beginning of this year.
"When I got there last January, one of the concentrated efforts I wanted to make is, you know, how do we start exposing students to more college credits while in high school," said Kinney. "We saw a significant, probably about a 6-to-7% increase, just in those numbers themselves. So, we're really getting out there, starting to work with our high schools a little more than probably we've done in the past, which, honestly, into the future, really will help drive them. Those students who know us in high school, and have taken some classes with us, are more likely to enroll at Iowa Western than students who don't."
Kinney credits Iowa Western's outlying campuses and centers in working to boost dual credit enrollment numbers.
"A lot of that's being done at the centers, themselves," he said, "down in Shenandoah, Clarinda, up in Harlan, over in Atlantic, but also being done in the high schools. But, more importantly, those staffs out there are really working with the high schools, those students who are wanting to continue their education at the high school, or continue what they're doing right now."
He adds the continuing trend of people quitting their present jobs to seek new careers--and the increasing need for workers--has played into the college's enrollment.
"People are able to get jobs right now, and different things like that," said Kinney. "So, we've concentrated a lot on our non-credit side have continued to increase that and build that, in providing them short-term quick training in getting them in the workforce, or getting them back in the workforce, as they move forward."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Daniel Kinney here: