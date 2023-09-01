(Clarinda) -- Centennial celebrations continue this weekend for Iowa Western Community College's Clarinda campus.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, everyone is welcome to attend a picnic on the Iowa Western Clarinda campus. Built in 1923 as the Clarinda Junior College, the campus became the Iowa Western Clarinda Center in 1966, offering traditional credit courses, workforce training programs, and dual credit courses for high school students. Kristin Smith is the Clarinda Center Director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning, Smith says the festivities actually kick off with the college offering root beer floats Friday evening alongside the Clarinda All-Class Reunion's scoop the loop around town.
"Outside of the depot, starting at 5 o'clock, we're going to have root beer floats for the cruise night in Clarinda," said Smith. "So, for a free will donation, you can swing by and get a root beer float and 100th anniversary cup and we have a fun little spoon and straw to go with that and then you can continue along your cruise. We'll have root beer floats again the next and some soda, and all of that is free will donation just to celebrate Iowa Western's 100th anniversary."
Then, on Saturday, Smith says the picnic will follow the honoring ceremony of Elaine Armstrong as the Iowa Western "Alum of the Year."
"It's going to be on the campus of Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda sort of in the courtyard area--we've moved it because it's suppose to be pretty warm so it's right outside the Edith Lisle Library in the middle of campus," Smith explained. "It is also a free will donation and we're serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, cookies and leftover root beer floats."
The reception for Armstrong will be in the Edith Lisle Library from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. She adds that they were also pleased to be able to coincide the gathering with the Clarinda All-Class Reunion.
"When we were planning our 100th anniversary, they were planning their all-class reunion and we started talking about how we should do them on the same weekend when everyone is coming to town," she said. "They have been a great partner and have helped us advertise and I hope when everyone comes out to celebrate Clarinda schools, they can also come out and celebrate Iowa Western."
You can hear the full interview with Kristin Smith below: