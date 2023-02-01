(Clarinda) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are hearing plenty of ideas for celebrating the Clarinda campus' centennial.
About a dozen local residents--including alumni--attended the first planning session for the upcoming celebration at Iowa Western's Clarinda depot Tuesday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday evening, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says the session generated a lot of feedback.
"All I can say is energy," said Kinney. "A lot of ideas. We looked at a lot of different events down around the Clarinda area that we want to tie events to to do the celebration. But, it's amazing for an institution to be around for 100 years, and what it's been able to do. It was so neat just listening to some of the stories of the graduates when they were there, and different things. So, we're off and running."
Kinney says one specific idea centered around celebrating the campus' nursing program.
"One of the biggest programs down in Clarinda was our nursing program," he said. "So, we're really looking at trying to do something around in the May timeframe when it's Nursing Week to see about doing some sort of alumni comeback and get some of the faculty retired from us, and do some sort of celebration there."
Kinney says other ideas involve honoring the school's alumni this fall.
"Coming up here in late or early fall," said Kinney, "there's some alumni events, and kind of a welcome home that they're going to do. Really, Labor Day weekend, there's going to be a big event in Clarinda. So, we want to be able to tie some of our stuff there. We're looking at during this fall timeframe, we had a great baseball team down at that time--they have an amazing stadium. So, we're going to work with our baseball team and do some fall scrimmages on the weekend, maybe on a week night. So, we'll just work around that."
In addition, Kinney says entries marking Iowa Western's Clarinda milestone will appear in area parades this summer. A full schedule of events is expected to be released in about a month. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Daniel Kinney here: