(Clarinda) -- 2023 marks a major milestone for the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center.
The center is celebrating 100 years this year, and to kick off the celebration, officials are holding a planning session with the area community and alumni Tuesday night from 4-6 p.m. at the Iowa Western Clarinda Depot building on the western portion of the Clarinda campus. Kristin Smith is the center's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Smith says the planning session primarily serves as an opportunity to gauge what the community wants to see during the year-long celebration from the center and reminisce the past.
"We have from all the way back, like pictures from the (1920s), so if there's people whose hobby is history and digging through things, this would be a fabulous place and opportunity to help us out," said Smith. "If there's a class wants to see a reunion, we could facilitate a reunion, we would facilitate a reunion for the athletes, nurses, or the theater department -- because we have a strong theater department. So, we just want to know what the community wants and what the alumni want."
First opened in 1923 as the Clarinda Junior College, the center provided a liberal arts education to high school graduates in surrounding communities. Over time, a variety of offerings came and went, including a two-year teacher education program along with practical nursing and an associate's degree of nursing.
"We started our practical nursing, so our LPN program in 1955 and our associates degree of nursing in 2008 and both programs are still going strong," Smith explained. "In 1962, our two-year mechanical technology program began adding more CTE programming to our area. That did dissolve in the early 2000s but has since been re-invented in our CEAM or Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing."
The center relocated to its current location in 1962 and officially took on the Iowa Western moniker after the implementation of the community college system in 1966.
Regarding current evolutions, Smith says a lot of focus has been placed on the campus's Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing. She says the program has changed to a certification program versus college credit.
"What we found was businesses don't care if it's a credit, they want those students and employees to have those skills," she said. "So, we have a huge manufacturing technology lab and we offer classes to all sorts of people in southwest Iowa. We have high school students doing welding classes there and industrial technology classes. We have employees at our area businesses coming in in the evenings to upgrade their skills and learn new skills."
While manufacturing skills have become a priority, Smith says there are still plenty of other offerings for high school students and beyond.
"We also offer general arts and sicence classes to high school students as well as traditional college age students and non-traditional college age students, so we've got all kinds of ages coming here to learn new skills," said Smith. "We had a salsa dance class last semester, so we can even do some of that fun stuff to get the community involved."
Those seeking additional information on the planning session or all the happenings at the Iowa Western Clarinda Center can contact Smith at kmsmith@iwcc.edu or 712-542-5117 or visit the IWCC Clarinda 100th Celebration Friends and Alumni Facebook page. You can hear the full interview below: