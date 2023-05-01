(Clarinda) -- As the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center continues celebrating 100 years of education, the center is set to host a special all-nursing reunion Sunday.
IWCC Clarinda has already been having celebratory events during the year, according to Clarinda Center Director Kristin Smith.
“[The celebration] is going great,” Smith said. “We’ve had a few small events. We had the Iowa Western football team hosted by the Ice House in Clarinda, but this is our first big reunion event for our nurses. We’re busy trying to still go through our memorabilia, organize things and make this a really special time for Iowa Western as we really start ramping up our festivities here to celebrate 100 years of education in Clarinda. It’s a huge milestone.”
Every nursing graduate of IWCC Clarinda was invited to the event, which will feature a multitude of different fun and exciting activities for attendees throughout the day.
“We wanted to do something a little bit different than some of the other reunions,” Smith said. “We wanted to try to fit it into people’s schedules and have a really nice vent. We’re having brunch and mimosas, of course, networking, and then we have a national inspirational speaker coming and her name is Helene Neville and she’s actually a graduate of the Iowa Western Clarinda Center nursing program.”
The all-nursing reunion is a way for IWCC Clarinda to recognize and celebrate one of their most popular and prestigious degrees available at the school.
“Nursing is a staple program here at the Clarinda Center and it has been since 1955,” Smith said. “We graduate nursing students every year and someone would be hard pressed to go to a [medical] facility in Southwest Iowa and not see somebody who’s a graduate of the Iowa Western Clarinda nursing program.”
The Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center all-nursing reunion event takes place Sunday, May 7 at 11 A.M. at the Edith Lisle Library on campus.
