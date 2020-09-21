(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College officials say stringent standards are helping the school mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.
After a rough start, Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney says the number of COVID-19 cases among students have remained low as the fall semester has progressed. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Kinney says roughly two-tenths of 1% of the student body currently have the virus.
"Back in August, the week of the 17th through the 21st," said Kinney, "we had 14 new cases that occurred. Most of those were off campus. Then, it's been kind of declining steadily since then. As of Friday, we had seven commuting students who tested positive out in the community, and three that were on-campus students."
Kinney says the school's COVID-19 protocol have prevented the virus' spread at its campuses and centers.
"One of the things that we've been proud of so far is that we've had no spread on campus," he said, "because, we have aggressively quarantined potential direct exposures of our students and employees. And, I guess I should tell you that we have zero employees that are positive for the virus at this point in time. So, we feel that the protocols we put in place are working really well, and we're pretty satisfied with it."
Kinney says he's proud of students and staff for observing Iowa Western's standards related to COVID-19.
"We've done all kinds of social distancing in our classrooms," said Kinney. "We've reduced our capacity so that we can have at least six feet between every student, and we require that they wear face coverings. And, we have sanitation. We've hired two extra employees who do nothing but sanitize each class after each class meeting. Then, we've encouraged students to also wash their hands, students and employees wash their hands frequently. And, all those things work for us."
Kinney says school officials believe wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing are more effective mitigation strategies than testing.
"We had a situation where we tested some students," he said. "We had the county health nurse test the students as they came back, and she said, 'well, there's one student that she thinks has symptoms, and it's probably positive. But, we tested the other part of the group. What turned out was, he was not positive, but there were 17 asymptomatic students who did test positive. And, it took us five days to get the test results back. So, we knew testing was not going to help us."
He adds COVID-19 has had no impact on the school's enrollment numbers. In fact, Iowa Western's fall enrollment is up about 347 students over this time last year. However, Kinney adds the virus has impacted the college's bottom line. With the additional sanitation staff and cleaning supplies, Kinney estimates the school will lose approximately $1.9 million this year. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Dan Kinney on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.