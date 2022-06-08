(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College's president is praising his school's response to a potentially dangerous situation Tuesday morning on the Council Bluffs campus.
Dr. Daniel Kinney calls the execution of the campus' lockdown protocol "a success." Iowa Western officials initiated its procedures after Council Bluffs Police informed them of an approaching stolen vehicle attempting to elude authorities in a pursuit beginning on East Kanesville Boulevard. Police say the stolen vehicle was abandoned near Iowa Western's Towers Dorm. Following a search of the area, two suspects were spotted running through the campus grounds into the woods and creek bottom. Both were taken into custody after a foot pursuit. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Kinney says "amazing" communications from authorities helped the school enact its lockdown protocol within seconds.
"We put in a system a few years ago back here that allows us to literally hit one button," said Kinney. "It sends out the alert, it locks our doors, it puts people into the mode. So, we went directly into lockdown, not knowing the complete situation at that time, prior to anybody hitting the campus."
Kinney says the lockdown not only protected students and staff, but also helped police in preventing the suspects from entering campus facilities. He says procedures also protected visitors.
"Interesting thing is, we had camps on campus yesterday (Tuesday)," he said. "We had soccer camps out on our soccer field. Our coaching staff out there that were working with those youth got the alert, and ran them right where they needed to go to get into a lockdown situation. Overall, it was a success of what we had, and how it happened."
Though Iowa Western conducts lockdown drills, Kinney says only a live situation like Tuesday's demonstrates the protocol's effectiveness.
"You know, the safety of my staff, my students, our community members on our campus is the number-one priority to me as the college president," said Kinney. "My administrative team does a heck of a job with that. We run drills with our security department. So, we continue to plan and think."
Kinney says Iowa Western officials will conduct a two-hour review of the lockdown situation Thursday afternoon. Both suspects--32-year-old Jeremy Joseph Belt and 27-year-old Jamia D. Sutton, both of Council Bluffs, remain in custody in the Pottawattamie County Jail, facing numerous charges, including theft and eluding. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Daniel Kinney here: