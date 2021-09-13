(Hastings) -- More than one project is at stake in Tuesday's vote on the East Mills School District's bond issue referendum.
Voters will decide on a $22 million bond issue for a proposed expansion-renovation of Malvern's junior-senior high school building, allowing for placement of the district's pre-K-12 students in one complex. Plans call for converting the existing Hastings elementary facility--and the former Nishna Valley High School--into a proposed Regional Center for Career Technical Education. Iowa Western Community College and the Iowa Jobs For America's Graduates--or iJAG program--are partners in the endeavor with East Mills. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News the center would provide training to meet workforce needs of area industries.
"We're really looking at the workforce wants and needs," said Kinney, "and how to keep our youth at home. Through career academies, we have that ability. We're able to work closely with our local school districts, and supplement what we're already doing in college credit in their high schools, for more in the career area."
Kinney cites teacher training as one need the facility could possibly provide.
"Finding teachers right now--elementary, middle school and high school teachers--is difficult right now," he said. "So, we're looking at those type of tracks that we can start guiding our youth into to keep them at home, to fill the jobs that we have in our communities, and help them maintain the local businesses that are in the local communities themselves."
Kinney, who spearheaded similar projects during his tenure as Iowa Central Community College's president, says the Hastings building is well-suited to host the center.
"We don't need to build a new facility for a career academy when something is already sitting there," said Kinney. "I was able to take a tour--that facility works into a regional center or career academy perfectly. What they already have sitting there on the ground really will allow us to get one up and going in a more timely manner, and really in a cost-effective way."
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lakin Community Building in Malvern and the Indian Creek Museum in Emerson. Kinney made his comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.