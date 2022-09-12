(Clarinda) -- Iowa Western Community College officials hope to expand a program giving prisoners educational opportunities.
Recently, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney met with Clarinda Correctional Facility officials regarding the progress of the Second Chance Pell Experiment Program. Iowa Western is one of 73 colleges and universities nationwide participating in the program's third round. Launched by the Obama Administration in 2015, the program aims to expand access to federal Pell Grants for incarcerated individuals enrolled in participating programs. Currently, prisoners work toward earning an industrial training certificate, allowing them to enter the workforce following incarceration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Kinney says school and prison officials are looking at expanding into other opportunities.
"One, we're looking at a potential to do CDL with them," said Kinney. "I believe they're getting a new kitchen coming up in the next couple of years. We're going to expand some culinary arts areas for them, to try to look at some training there. We're looking at some welding. Honestly, we're really at looking at what can we do as far as a CEAM-type program for them, too."
CEAM is an acronym for Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing. Kinney says the idea is to give prisoners job skills, and reduce recidivism.
"We try to provide them some certificates in the stackable area, that once they get paroled, they can get to a job and get back on their feet a little quicker," he said.
Kinney says similar programs have been successful at other institutions.
"A previous institution I was at, we had done it there," said Kinney. "We're one of the first institutions to be able to do it. The numbers from what you saw coming out and not going back into the system is amazing. It's providing them with that."
Previously, Iowa Western worked with the Clarinda prison to provide non-credit courses for high school equivalency diplomas.