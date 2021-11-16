(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are hoping the school can avoid the spike in COVID-19 cases experienced in other parts of KMAland.
While the exact figures aren't available, Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney says his institution has avoided the large number of COVID cases experienced among students and staff at this time last year. Kinney updated the school's COVID situation on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week
"We'll have maybe one or two a week," said Kinney, "with a student or even a faculty or staff member that becomes positive. But, we have really done well. I think that it's the protocols that we had in place, and some of them that we maintained as we went from last year to this year. Overall, it's been a very good semester."
Kinney adds there's been a good response to students and faculty members to COVID vaccinations. Though vaccinations aren't required, Kinney says they are encouraged.
"Overall, I would say a large percent of our faculty, staff and students and have received the vaccinations," he said. "We've had a number of vaccination clinics on campus to include recently more booster shots. Turnouts have been great. We did do some incentives out there with some of the federal money--the CARES money--that we received for encouragement, where we encouraged students to get it (the shot), and allow them to have $100 toward their account."
However, Kinney adds Iowa Western awaits word on whether the school falls under OSHA regulations mandating staff immunizations for larger companies employing 100 workers or more.
"We're waiting to find out right now if we do or don't," said Kinney. "I know it's in the attorney' hands. There's a lot of different things happening out there. We are over 100 employees as an overall organization. So, yes, it could happen. I don't think it will. Again, we're just waiting. We've been working with attorneys on all types of rulings. We're just waiting to see what comes out of those."
Kinney says many students and staff still wear masks while on campus--though no face covering requirements are in place.