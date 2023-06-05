(Council Bluffs) -- Despite a projected enrollment increase, and a hike in state aid, Iowa Western Community College is raising tuition for next academic year.
Recently, the Iowa Western Board of Trustees approved an $8 per credit hour tuition increase for the 2023-24 school year, or approximately 4%. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News the increase comes despite a 3.25.% increase in state funding approved in the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session. Kinney tells KMA News the additional $500,000 fails to meet the school's expenses under the continuing inflation.
"Our state general aid has not kept up with the cost of inflation," said Kinney. "We've seen some things happening, as homeowners do, and different things like that, or people going to the grocery store with our food services, and stuff. So, overall, I was very satisfied with what we got."
Kinney says he appreciates the support for the state's two-year institutions from KMAland lawmakers.
"Our legislators do a good job for our community college system," he said. "I've been very impressed in getting here, and working with all our legislators in the areas that we serve, and they're very supportive of us. So, we were excited to see that 3.25% increase this year."
Kinney adds Iowa Western has made a series of budget cuts over the past year, including attrition with certain staff openings.
"When I got here, we looked at, you know, if we get somebody retired, do we replace that position," said Kinney. "We've been putting some cuts in our budgets prior to this coming up, trying to help any alleviate any high increase that we may have in tuition. So, we've been really looking at that, looking at our cost savings, and doing some other things in our institution to save some money as we head into the future."
