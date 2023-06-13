(Hastings) -- Plans for a new career academy program in KMAland are getting a financial boost.
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education Tuesday awarded Iowa Western Community College a $1 million competitive grant through the Career Academy Incentive Fund. Proceeds from the grant will assist in the development of the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub, or SWITCH. Based at the current East Mills Elementary School in Hastings, the CTE-based center will provide training for students in the East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Glenwood, Griswold, Sidney and Stanton in a number of technical fields. Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney tells KMA News says the grant and SWITCH are important in growing southwest Iowa.
"The exciting thing about this is working with the SWITCH board," said Kinney, "and after East Mills passed its bond issue, which was going to have the ability here to have some facilities down into there that would really would be centrally-located between a number of school districts that would allow us to bring some Career Technical Education programs to high schools into there. So, we're very excited about that."
Kinney says the grant funding provides initial seed money for the conversion of the existing elementary building into SWITCH's future home. Voters passed a $22 million bond issue in September, 2021 to convert East Mills Junior-Senior High School into a pre-K-12 facility, leaving the Hastings building open for other uses. Preliminary renovations are scheduled at the Hastings building this fall.
"The first year, we're going to start two programs--that would be in the fall of '24," he said. "In the fall of '25, we'll add some additional programs, because East Mills will still have to use that as a grade school for the remainder of this year. So, to keep the kind of traffic flow down, and things like that, we just said we'll do construction now, so that when they do move, they'll have the opportunity to open it. Hopefully, their building will stay on time for opening. If it doesn't, it still allows us a little flexibility there as we continue to move forward."
Kinney says he appreciates the governor and the DED's program in helping make SWITCH possible. Programming in industrial maintenance, health care, construction technology and heating, venting and air conditioning or HVAC are planned for the center, which is slated for opening in the fall of 2024.