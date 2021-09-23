(Council Bluffs) -- 100 Iowa residents have the opportunity to receive free nursing assistant training from a local community college.
Iowa Western Community College has announced they will be providing their Certified Nursing Assistant training for free to the first 100 Iowa resident applicants for the fall program. Training programs will be offered at the main campus in Council Bluffs, as well as the college's locations in Atlantic, Clarinda, and Harlan. Rachel Jensen, Director of Continuing Education, says the program will allow the 100 applicants to receive multiple opportunities for free.
"The CNA training is the 75-hour certified nursing assistant certification training," Jensen said. "After they complete those classroom and lab hours, they're then able to sit for the state exams at the end, and then become state-recognized, hirable CNAs for our community."
Jensen says the partnership with local hospitals and long-term care facilities is to get them excited for the opportunity as well as provide a flyer for the college's "career opportunity table" during the training.
For how the idea came about, Jensen says it took a fair amount of collaboration as well as learning from a similar initiative that took place in Nebraska.
"I reached out to the facility that managed that and said, 'hey, how did this go, we have education-to-employment that is for Iowa residents, and we would like to do this initiative as well,'" Jensen said. "So they gave me some great information and good feedback about what they experienced, and then we were able to bring it to our team and say 'hey, let's launch this and let's not just stop in Council Bluffs, let's go out to our facilities in Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan."
According to the college's release regarding the announcement, right now in the Southwest Iowa region and Omaha metropolitan statistical area, there are 6,702 Certified Nursing Assistants positions.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic that has visibly weighed down the healthcare system, Jensen says initiatives like these can greatly help increase a small growth rate.
"There's just a lot of turnover, there's a lot of burnout, there's mandated hours when there's low staff," Jensen said. "What this would do, there's a 1.7% growth rate in the next five years for CNAs, and if we could, (with) this initiative produce 100 in a short period of time, we might be able to take some relief off of those employees."
Classes in Harlan run November 1st through the 19th, Council Bluffs classes have one starting November 1st, and a second starting November 29th, the Clarinda class starts November 1st, which is both online and face-to-face, and Atlantic classes start November 29th. All classes are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while clinical times are yet to be determined.
Orientation dates for the different sites include Harlan on October 15th, Clarinda on October 20th, Council Bluffs on October 19th and November 7th, and Atlantic on October 17th.
For more information or to register for orientation, contact Amanda Oloff at 712-256-7801, or visit www.iwcc.edu/ce.