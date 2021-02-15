(Clarinda) -- Bitter cold temperatures have delayed at least one major road project in Page County.
Plans originally called for closing County Road J-20 east of the Russell Corner beginning Monday for a bridge replacement over West Tarkio Creek. But, Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News AM Cohron and Son--the project's general contractor--opted to delay the project by a week due to the extreme cold.
"They figured out last week that conditions weren't going to be such that they could come in and accomplish any work on the demolition," said King. "So, we have postponed the closure of the road and demolition of the bridge until next Monday, the 22nd of February."
And, King says another delay is possible if inclement weather continues.
"We'll wait and close to bridge until the weather is decent for a stretch," he said, "so that we can get some work accomplished, as opposed to closing the road, getting weathered out and causing more inconvenience than we'd have to. There's enough inconvenience going around, particularly with the severe cold and snow that's going on right now in the last several days."
Following more snowfall, Page County snow plows were out clearing paved roads over the weekend. Machines were out again Monday tackling drifts on the pavement, plus on the gravel roads. But, King says the cold temperatures have been hard on his department's equipment.
"We also have some motor graders that are struggling to run," said King. "There are fuel issues. One is down with emission-related problems. So, we have four blades out kicking the drifts off the gravels."
In fact, King says the extremely harsh winter--with the constant snow removal efforts--has tested his employees.
"We have been pushing snow quite a bit this winter," he said, "and, cumulative exposure to this kind of work causes the workforce to get exhausted. We're trusting them to recover when they can."
King expects the county's vehicles to stay off the roads on Tuesday due to the extreme cold temperatures in the forecast.