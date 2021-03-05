(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new bridge on a Page County road has progressed in the project's first two weeks.
That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who provided an update on the project to KMA News Friday morning. Demolition of the West Tarkio Creek Bridge on County Road J-20 took place last week, shortly after the road was closed to traffic February 22nd. In talking to the project manager with AM Cohron and Sons--the project's general contractor--King says the bridge's abutment pilings were expected to be erected by the end of today (Friday).
"He's said it's certainly feasible that we might have concrete in both abutments by the end of next week, with good weather and schedules, and such," said King. "I would characterize this project as coming along nicely, and as planned--and that's a good thing."
King says the new bridge's precast beams are ready to be installed.
"Precast beams have already been manufactured," he said. "They've been sitting around for months, curing out. You have abutments placed. You've got to shape the channel and place some riprap on the slopes, set the beams up on the deck. Just like the plan said, we could have a deck placement sometime in March, and get 'er open to traffic on schedule."
When finished, the previous bridge measuring 105-by-21.8 feet will be replaced with a new 110-by-30 foot single-span structure. Plans call for the project's completion in June. A detour using H Avenue - or Highway 148, 130th Street and J Avenue is marked.