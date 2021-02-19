(Clarinda) – After a one-week delay, work on a major infrastructure project begins in Page County Monday.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says the West Tarkio Creek Bridge on 140th Street, or County Road J-20, will be closed for replacement beginning Monday. The existing bridge is 105-by-21.8 feet with three spans. King says the current structure is a steel-beam bridge with a poor deck. When finished, the new bridge will be a 110-by-30 foot single-span concrete beam bridge. King says the single span design minimizes the amount of foundation work prior to setting the beams, therefore reducing the closure time of the heavily-traveled road.
King says the bridge will be closed at least four months. A detour using H Avenue – or Highway 148, 130th Street and J Avenue will be marked. Plans originally called for the project to begin last Monday, but the extreme cold and snow delayed work by a week.
Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer’s Office at 712-542-2510.