(Essex) -- Page County officials are preparing for a road closure later this month into the early summer due to bridge construction.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, County Engineer J.D. King said he held a pre-construction meeting with AM Cohron & Son Monday for work on the West Tarkio Creek bridge on J-20. King says, weather permitting, the project and an associated closure of J-20 will begin later this month.
"At this time, our planned start date -- which is also a road closure date -- would be February 15, unless there's a large snow event forecast for the beginning of that week," said King.
The supervisors approved the contract in October as part of a combined project with Fremont County. Page County's share of the contract is around $729,000 and was bid as a joint project to take advantage of federal bridge funding available. King says any agriculture producers in the area should make plans to move grain or livestock prior to the closure if they wish to avoid a detour.
"The contractor intends to close the road and begin demolition on the bridge on the 15th of February," said King. "Based on his schedule, he would anticipate then having the bridge complete -- and I'm reluctant to forecast this far out -- but early June would be his planned date for reopening that bridge to traffic."
The single-span bridge will be 110 feet long and 30 feet wide once completed. King says a detour will take motorists north.
"The detour will be marked, going north on Juniper Avenue and then east/west on 130th Street with a little part of the detour on Iowa Highway 48," said King. "We are coordinating with the DOT to that end."
For more information on the project or other projects, contact the engineer's office at (712) 542-2510.