(Clarinda) -- After two weather-related delays, work on a joint Page-Taylor County road project begins today.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says County Road J-20--or 130th Street will be closed between U.S. Highway 71 and the Page-Taylor County line at around 8 a.m. for the planned fog seal work. The project also extends to Highway 148 in Taylor County for an additional three miles. Traffic will be able to cross at intersections, but thru traffic is not permitted. He says the road should be reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. King adds centerline pavement marking won't take place for three-to-four weeks, so paint is less likely to flake off the newly sealed surface.
King says the westbound lane of East Main Street in Braddyville will also be fog sealed this morning, with flaggers and a pilot car used for traffic control.