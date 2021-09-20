(Clarinda) -- Weather is still not cooperating with a road repair project involving two KMAland counties.
Page and Taylor County officials say fog seal work on 130th Street--or County Road J-20--has been postponed until Tuesday because of inclement weather. Plans call for the project to continue into Wednesday. However, officials say it's subject to further delays because of the weather.
Officials once again remind motorists that J-20 between U.S. Highway 71 and Highway 148 will be closed during the project, however traffic may cross at intersections.