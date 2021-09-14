(Clarinda) -- Motorists using a well-traveled Page County road are advised of some upcoming repair work.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says a contract road maintenance crew was scheduled to prepare 130th Street--or County Road J-20--between U.S. Highway 71 and Highway 148 for fog seal work beginning Tuesday (today). Plans call for closing J-20 between 71 and 148 on Friday while the mainline pavement is fog sealed. Both of these operations--prep and fog seal--extend into Taylor County. King says both counties will realize cost savings with the sharing of mobilization costs.
King says residents along the route should plan their travel with this single-day road closure in mind. He suggests staging vehicles at the nearest intersection, and to delay or advance ag product movements. Centerline pavement marking is expected to be delayed three-to-four weeks, so that paint is less likely to flake off the newly-sealed surface.
No signed detours are planned due to the closure's short duration. Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.