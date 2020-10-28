(Clarinda) -- Page County motorists are advised of an upcoming road project.
Page County Engineer J.D. King announces grinding work on a segment of County Road J-55 or 314th Street begins Thursday. Work wil take place between the intersection with Teak Avenue east to the Taylor County line. King says the work will improve the road cross section, and eliminate potholes and wheel ruts before winter operations. Plans call for placing granular material over the road during the winter, with base stabilization and seal coat work in the future.
The road is closed to through traffic for the project's duration, which should take about three days. Access is available to local motorists during the project. Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's office at 712-542-2510.