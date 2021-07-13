(Clarinda) -- Page County motorists are advised of another upcoming road repair project.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says a pavement maintenance project begins on 310th Street--or County Road J-64--west of Oak Avenue Wednesday morning. King says a combined contract and county road crew will install drain tile alongside the concrete pavement. It's the first step in repairing the stretch of failed concrete pavement.
Workers will occupy one lane at a time, with flaggers providing traffic control. King says the project should take two days--weather permitting. Tentative plans call for starting on the westbound lane first and then the eastbound lane. Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for the flaggers.
Anyone with questions regarding the project should call the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2150.