(Des Moines) -- A KMAland lawmaker is cosponsoring a bill that would protect workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
State Representative Jon Jacobsen is backing a House study bill in this year's Iowa Legislative Session addressing what he calls discrimination by employer vaccine mandates, and protecting personal health information. If approved, the bill would prohibit a person or business from inquiring about maintaining records of an individual medical treatment status--including vaccinations--unless it is for the purpose of providing treatment and care to an individual. Additionally, it would make it unlawful for anyone to be denied goods and services, provide incentives or disincentives, employment considerations, or segregation or discrimination based on medical or vaccination status. Jacobsen tells KMA News the bill addresses many of the concerns constituents have expressed about vaccine mandates, and whether COVID vaccines are safe.
"I have people daily calling me on the phone asking me for referrals for medical exemptions, religious exemptions," said Jacobsen. "I have people pulling me aside in retail stores, employees weeping because they're going to be losing their jobs, they're going to be fired for taking a mRNA that they cannot take medically under advisement from their doctor for various reasons."
The Council Bluffs Republican calls the measure "a medical freedom bill."
"Three generations of my family pretty much are vaccinated," said Jacobsen. "Not in every situation, but the majority. I believe people need to have the choice."
The measure faces a House subcommittee hearing before it's considered during the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session, which begins Monday. Jacobsen was among the lawmakers calling for action on COVID-19 vaccine mandates during the legislature's special sessions on redistricting. However, no action was taken.