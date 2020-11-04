(Council Bluffs) -- Southwest Iowa's legislative teams remains largely intact following Tuesday's general elections.
Republican Jon Jacobsen was among local lawmakers reelected to another term at the Statehouse. Jacobsen defeated Democratic challenger Shawna Anderson in the Iowa House's 22nd district, with almost 70% of the vote. Jacobsen joins fellow Republicans Cecil Dolecheck, Tom Moore, Ray "Bubba" Sorensen and Matt Windschtil and Democrat Charlie McConkey as those reelected to the Iowa House. Another Republican incumbent, David Sieck, was unchallenged for reelection to the House's 23rd District. Incumbent Republicans Mark Costello and Dan Dawson will also return to the State Senate with reelection victories Tuesday. Speaking on "Election Night in KMAland" early Wednesday morning, Jacobsen says the positive tone of his campaign made a difference in the election.
"What we did is we ran a positive campaign," said Jacobsen, "based on achievements, based on future vision, not the flash-and-burn smear campaigns that we saw from our opponents across the state, with outside money coming. Iowans showed that they wanted a positive message, not a message of smears. And, they wanted Iowans to make that decision."
Jacobsen says caps should be placed on campaign advertising dollars coming in from outside the state.
"In House of Representative races," he said, "we had million-dollar races in close to 10 different districts. Almost all those dollars did not come from the local candidate. That means that people outside of the state, and outside of the district are trying to buy these seats. That's wrong, and we need to address this."
By flipping six seats previously held by Democrats, Republicans are expected to hold a 59-to-41 majority in the House. GOP legislators will also maintain a 32-to-18 edge in the Senate.