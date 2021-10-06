(Des Moines) -- A southwest Iowa lawmaker is calling on state legislators to take up proposals to secure liberties and freedoms related to the COVID-19 pandemic during upcoming special session work.
Lawmakers briefly returned to Des Moines Tuesday for work on Congressional and Legislative redistricting in a special session called by Governor Reynolds. Republicans in the Senate voted to reject the first round of proposals, meaning lawmakers will need to return at least one more time in special session later this fall. State Representative Jon Jacobsen -- a Republican from Council Bluffs -- spoke before the redistricting session adjourned.
"We have some critical issues evolving in an ongoing emergency situation -- we're still under a state of emergency in our state," said Jacobsen. "We remain under those emergency declarations, and we have bipartisan COVID-related concerns, issues of a time-sensitive nature. So far today, there's been not so much as any acknowledgment of it, even though we had many of our constituents here to invade upon us today."
Prior to the session beginning, a group of protestors gathered inside the Capitol to demonstrate against vaccine mandates instituted by private businesses. In July, Jacobsen was one of 17 GOP lawmakers who co-signed an open letter to Trinity Health, a company that required staff in MercyOne hospitals throughout Iowa to have a COVID-19 vaccine. Jacobsen says efforts at the end of this year's regular legislative session to prevent vaccine mandates fell short.
"Last April, I made two proposals to secure some liberties and freedoms as Iowans, that were essentially respectfully voted down, because they didn't think the situation was ripe and that this would not occur," said Jacobsen. "And if such a thing did occur, it would be dealt with in special session."
Jacobsen called on his colleagues to tackle the difficult issues during their upcoming sessions in Des Moines.
"We need to address this as an agenda item in the 20 days ahead when we re-meet or in the alternate, I would ask our good governor to call us to an adjacent special session to discuss these ongoing, evolving, time-sensitive issues regarding the pandemic," said Jacobsen. "People's lives and livelihoods are on the line. A deliberative body should not be afraid of robust discussion and debate in the marketplace of ideas."
Late last month, House Speaker Pat Grassley said on the "Iowa Press" program on Iowa PBS that redistricting would be the sole focus of the special session.