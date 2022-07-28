(Shenandoah) -- One small business is operating with the goal of creating a common space where locals can come and "just be."
Jacqueline's located just outside of Shenandoah off of US-59 is looking to be a gathering place for anyone with any interest. The venue includes both indoor and outdoor attractions from a patio area to a wine bar, and some additional features to be added in the future. On the KMA "Morning Show," owners Matt and Jacqueline McLaren say they were inspired to bring a taste of their travels to the area.
"We've traveled quite a bit," said Matt McLaren. "And we got some ideas about 'why can't we bring something like that down to where we live?' We just didn't see any reason why we couldn't have some of those things for everyone here at home."
While the McLarens are still working on putting the finishing touches on, Jacqueline says they're already seeing a lot of interest and support from the public.
"We've had a lot of awesome people out and great feedback so far," said Jacqueline McLaren. "We're still in that renovation process and operating out of the parking lot right now. The cool part is we're able to show the vision and where we're headed also. So, we do the tours in the venue and walk people through the space of what it's going to look like."
Jacqueline mentions the indoor plans include a space to sit and drink, watch the big game, listen to acoustic performers, or kick back and laugh at open mic night. Outside, visitors can watch performers on one of the outdoor patios or the covered stage. Jacqueline says the assortment of hangouts stems from the conversations they've had with locals and a desire to better serve them.
"This tiny idea is growing, and as the community has reached out we just try to collaborate and think of ways we can serve and give back," said Jacqueline McLaren. "We just want to help the community grow and help our vision grow for this area."
The McLarens say they have a full schedule over the next few months with everything from music to football tailgates, which Matt says emphasizes their mission of being a space for all.
"Everyone is always welcome," said Matt McLaren. "We have a space for the kids to play games, we have all sorts of things out there for everyone. So it's not just a place for adults, it's a place for family."
For more information about upcoming events or rental availability, visit Jacqueline's Facebook page or website. You can listen to the full interview below.