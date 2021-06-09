(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to explore options for a potential jail project in the county.
Last month, the supervisors approved a contract with The Samuels Group of West Des Moines to conduct a study on the county's current jail, which was built in the 1930s. Supervisor Jacob Holmes recently participated in a jail survey and relayed some results at the board's regular meeting Tuesday night. Holmes says the aging facility does have some issues with its plumbing and electric, as well as cameras.
"One of the problems that stuck out to me is our video surveillance is weak," said Holmes. "I don't know if that's good to say, but it's weak. It protects us from liability is the main reason. Cameras are not very expensive things to protect a lot, especially in that environment. That's something, even outside of a new jail, that could be thought about with some COVID money. It's just something that seemed to stick out, because you don't want these people accusing the staff of things. The camera would protect them and would protect the county."
Aside from some identified problems, Holmes says the building is great shape structurally. Another statistic Holmes noted from the survey was that Page County's inmate population is declining.
"Our average daily population is 13 males and two females," said Holmes. "It has been declining, the way I understood it. I think it used to be in the 20s at one time."
In speaking with the architects at the facility, Holmes says a similarly-sized facility constructed by The Samuels Group ran between $9-$10 million. With an increased cost for materials, Holmes says a facility in Page County could cost even more. He says he favors either repairing the existing facility or finding an existing structure to use as office space where a secure jail facility could be added.
"Definitely, there is something that needs to be done at some point, probably sooner than later," said Holmes. "I see that, but there's got to be some kind of a solution. There's got to be a way inside of a code to do this and not spend $10-15 million and have a long-lasting jail."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says if the county does opt to construct a completely new facility, they may be able to find some cost-savings.
"I believe that if there's a way to not hurt the operation and have dispatch remain where they're at and not have to build that space, we could save some money," said Morris. "I'm not saying that's a good idea, but if it could work, that could save us some money. I also think that once you get through the jail and move to next steps, we need to do an RFP and get all the bidders and have people sharpen their pencils. I think when we get to that point with the spike in all these building supplies and with the supply chain problems, I think maybe not that far along get into an area where we have some contractors that are hungry again."
The contract for the jail study will cost the county $15,000. In other business, the board approved a joint participation agreement for the rural transit system through SWIPCO, approved an acknowledgement of the FEMA National Flood Insurance Policy and approved an appropriation resolution for a budget amendment in FY 2021.